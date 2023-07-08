Best Price per square foot NEW construction and Amazing value priced at $221.61 per sq ft. Upgrades galore including metal + DECRA roofing systems, EIFS siding and cedar accents. Welcome to the Willows at Dakota Dunes. Experience this custom 1 ½ story townhome new floor plan, 2,933 sq ft, 3+ bdrm, 2.5 bath, oversized 2 stall garage w/ golf cart garage door. . From the vaulted ceiling, glass wall providing panoramic view of backyard, covered patio and landscaped berms. Luxurious main floor w/ 1457 sq ft, open Great room w/ vaulted ceiling and tile fireplace wall, custom kitchen w/island and primary suite, w/ walk~in tile shower and closet. So well designed main floor also boasts laundry, drop zone, powder room all strategically placed for convenience and privacy. Tons of natural light, open and spacious kitchen concept w/ high~end granite tops, island and huge walk~in pantry. PLUS 1476 sq ft upper floor finished with (2) large bedrooms w/ walk~in closets and large full bath w/ double vanity. The kicker is the 2nd family room, or in~home office or bedroom all finished and ready to go. This home is a show stopper… Willows HOA manages, yard care, mowing, irrigation, snow removal and garbage monthly fee $125/mo...