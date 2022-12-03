3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $669,000

Newer Ranch in Dakota Dunes!!! Outstanding open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods throughout most of the main floor, modern feel along with lots of sunlight!! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, corner pantry and large center island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is also open to great room with impressive modern fireplace. Amazing master suite with large bedroom, luxurious bathroom with large walk in shower and huge closet. Enjoy the covered porch on the back with an additional concrete patio below. Lots of potential in the basement for additional finish!!! Plenty of storage, spacious garage including high line garage doors for car lift. Also 220 wiring to have your own car charging station. Graebel relocation rider will be included...