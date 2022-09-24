3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $690,000

Welcome to the Willows at Dakota Dunes. Experience this brand new 1 ½ story townhome floor plan, 2,231 sq ft, 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, oversized 2 stall garage w/ golf cart garage door. From the vaulted ceiling, glass wall providing view of backyard, covered patio and landscaped berms. Luxurious main floor w/ 1457 sq ft, open LR and kitchen area, primary suite, w/ walk~in tile shower and closet, main floor laundry and amazing great room and open kitchen concept w/ island and walk~in pantry. 774 upper floor finished with (2) large bedrooms and walk~in closets and large full bath. There are 702 sq ft more future finish on upper level. It is a show stopper… Willows HOA manages, yard care, mowing, irrigation and snow removal monthly fee to be determined. Completion February 2023.