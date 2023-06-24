Great starter home now featuring a finished basement! 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch new construction. The main floor will boast an open concept with vaulted ceilings. In the kitchen, you'll find a large island and pantry. Main floor laundry too! The master has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The bedroom on the main has a large double closet. The basement has a large family, bedroom and full bath with plenty of storage! The two stall garage is oversized! Estimated completion October 2023.