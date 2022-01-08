 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $339,000

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath ranch style home!! A spacious and open floor plan featuring 9' ceilings and many upgraded features. The kitchen will have upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen appliances. Two bedrooms share a full bath with a fiberglass surround and linen closet. The master bedroom has a tile walk in shower, walk in closet and a private deck. The lower level will boast 9' ceilings, a second laundry hook up, and egress windows. Estimated completion of summer 2022...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News