New construction home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath In Elk Point’s Country Club Estates. This ranch style home has 1,628 square feet on the main boasting an open concept kitchen, living and dining. The kitchen has a large island and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, a double closet and walk-in closet. The master bath has linen storage, double vanity, and a large tile walk-in shower. The two main floor bedrooms have double closets and share a full bath with linen storage. The basement has the potential for another large family room, two bedrooms with daylight windows and a full bath. This basement also provides ample storage!! Don’t forget about the 3 stall attached garage!! Act soon and you’ll have the opportunity to choose your finishes!! This home also qualifies for Elk Point’s New Construction Tax Rebate.