This beautiful townhome located in the Blackhawk Ridge addition has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is designed to make life easy and convenient. Constructed by Brown Wegher in 2019. You’ll enjoy the open concept living room and beautiful dark cabinetry adorned with quartz countertops throughout. The kitchen features a large center island, new backsplash added in `22 and stainless steel appliances. The main floor has the master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom. Sellers are offering a $500 carpet allowance for carpet in master. An additional bedroom, full bathroom, mudroom\ laundry room complete the main level. The partially finished lower level offers ample entertaining space, 3rd bedroom that was added in `23, opportunity for 3rd bathroom and wet bar (plumbing and wiring in place) and loads of storage space. Other updates include new storm door `20, back cement patio extended `22, lower level framed\sheet rock `23, shelving and tool bench added in garage `22, rock and landscaping `22. You will enjoy the friendly cul-de-sac and all that Hinton offers. Welcome Home to 1235 Blackhawk Ct!!!