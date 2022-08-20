Walkout ranch built in 2016 sits on 2.13 acres. Main floor features open concept living dining and kitchen, master bedroom has walk in shower and double sinks and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and 4 piece bath with jetted tub and dual sinks. Laundry is on main floor. Basement is ready to finish, GeoThermal heating/cooling. Seller will credit buyer $5,000 on closing costs with acceptable offer..
3 Bedroom Home in Hinton - $429,000
