Here it is!! A move-in ready home sitting on nearly 1 acre on the edge of town AND on a paved road!! There's plenty of room both inside and out with a 24'x40' Cleary Outbuilding, 19'x24' detached garage, and an attached 1 stall garage. The 24'x40' outbuilding features one overhead door, and is finished nicely inside with a pellet stove so it can be used year-round. The inside of the home has recently been renovated, while keeping the lodge feeling with knotty pine cabinets and wall accents. This home has new flooring, many new light fixtures, updated electrical and new electrical panels, newer furnace and central air, vinyl replacement windows and so much more. Every room in this home is spacious, you won't be crowded here!! There's so much potential outside, with a wrap around deck that connects to a large deck/entertaining space and former pool area (the pool still needs to be removed and some deck boards need replaced). This property is being sold in as is condition..
3 Bedroom Home in Homer - $229,950
