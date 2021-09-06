 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hornick - $259,950

3 Bedroom Home in Hornick - $259,950

3 Bedroom Home in Hornick - $259,950

Great acreage with amazing views just 25 minutes from downtown Sioux City. Many updates throughout the home. Exterior cedar of the home has been professionally stained and all sheds have fresh paint and finishes. Great open concept on the main with new flooring, trim and paint throughout. Check out the finishes of the fully updated bathroom. New septic and radon mitigation system installed in the last year. Buyers agent to verify room dimensions..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News