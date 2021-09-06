Great acreage with amazing views just 25 minutes from downtown Sioux City. Many updates throughout the home. Exterior cedar of the home has been professionally stained and all sheds have fresh paint and finishes. Great open concept on the main with new flooring, trim and paint throughout. Check out the finishes of the fully updated bathroom. New septic and radon mitigation system installed in the last year. Buyers agent to verify room dimensions..
3 Bedroom Home in Hornick - $259,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
DAKOTA CITY — Tyson Foods, by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City, is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East football team scored early and often on Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as the Black Raiders dominated …
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- Sarah Taylor's family-owned commercial upholstery business has been going strong and growing since she re-covered a worn-out chu…