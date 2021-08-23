 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $149,900

Small town living in this sweet ranch home. Step in the front door to a fully remodeled main floor. Updates include~windows, doors, trim, lighting and flooring. The kitchen cabinetry and appliances were updated in 2018. The slider off the kitchen provides beautiful views of the the backyard, perfect for watching the "choo choos" with the little ones. Driveway, sidewalks and patios were completed in 2018. Don't miss out on the enjoyment of small town living!! Home is being sold "as is". Seller has purchased a home warranty with coverage through August 2022. Seller also completed a pre inspection. That report will be available to all potential buyers..

