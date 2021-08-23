 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $230,000

Super Clean and well cared for 3 bed 2 bath hard to find South Dakota ranch home with 2 garages (3.5 stalls) on oversized lot!! This home has been loved and it shows... Packed with lots of extras that will insure this one wont last long: partially fenced yard, covered patio, lots of storage in the house, built-in closet organizers, main floor laundry, corner lot, and more. Seller is included AHS shield essential home warranty for the buyers peace of mind..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News