3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $565,000

Wynstone new construction "Fairview" open concept floor plan with estimated completion late June by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 stall garage featuring: large pantry, master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Covered concrete deck off eating area plus ready to finish basement with daylight windows. 1 acre lot with views of Wynstone entrance pond area. Hydro seeding and sprinkler system covering approximately 1/2 the property. High efficiency furnace plus programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes...