3 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $168,000

Imagine having 1,348 Sq Ft of Garage!! This Home is a perfect example of Country Living In town. This charming home with 3 bedroom/1.75 baths sits on a gorgeous Half Acre lot. The home has been in the family for many years and could use some minor cosmetic updates but overall a solid home. Kitchen has been nicely updated in recent years, newer appliances, and check out that "hands free" faucet!! Main floor laundry right outside the Master bedroom is a great plus. Finished area of the basement was used as family room but could also be turned into another bedroom. The unfinished portion of basement still has hook ups for laundry if you would prefer laundry downstairs, also great cupboard & counter space that could be used as workshop. There are a total of 5 stalls within the two garages, and if that is not enough space then take a peek at the Barn/Shed with a total of 1024 sq. ft. Again, the feel of Country while In town!! Come check it out today...