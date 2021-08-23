3 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $179,900

Rare home on 2 lots. The extra lot has an old 1 stall horse barn that has been sided with newer roof. Can be storage shed or playhouse? The home is on the walking path and sides to farmland. 3 main floor bedrooms and laundry room compliment the newer 22x14 family room addition. The family room in back of the home has a gas old fashioned wood stove , big built in bookcase and lots of windows with nice view. The 22x15 living room plus the large family room on opposite ends of the home make for 2 separate gathering areas. There are newer windows and siding. The extra lot can be built on or is perfect for a large shed? PLEASE NOTE: The county records are wrong. The home was built in 1948.