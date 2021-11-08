 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $235,000

Small town living at it's best!! Extremely well kept home on 3 large lots. This is a one owner home that has new flooring throughout. Master suite with an en suite and two additional nice sized bedrooms. The lower level is unfinished and has endless possibilities and also has an egress window already in place. Lovely and large backyard also has endless possibilities and lots of room to play. Agent is related to the seller...

