3 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $258,000

Lovely ranch style home on big lot (100x300). with walk out basement, main floor laundry, and computer nook of the XL garage ,408 sq. ft. wrap around sundeck, plus 18x18 lower patio, 15x30 shed w\garage door , 30x50 fenced garden area on low traffic culdesac. Near the golf course and convenient to downtown Kingsley. The long driveway has extra width for additional parking. Many extras including a Marathon hot water heater, radon mitigation system, 200 amp. panel, Ecobee thermostat and all rooms wired for high speed internet with Wiatel switching boxes included. 3 main floor bedrooms w\2 full baths and vaulted ceilings in LR, DR and kitchen. The walk out basement has a HUGE 863 sq. ft. family room w\separate TV area, computer nook, work shop and door to lower patio. a 14x13 office has closet bot no window. The 10x7 storage room has good heavy duty shelving. Another full bath #3 is off the FR. Plenty of room for a shed...