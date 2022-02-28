Lovely ranch style home on big lot (100x300). with walk out basement, main floor laundry, and computer nook of the XL garage ,408 sq. ft. wrap around sundeck, plus 18x18 lower patio, 15x30 shed w\garage door , 30x50 fenced garden area on low traffic culdesac. Near the golf course and convenient to downtown Kingsley. The long driveway has extra width for additional parking. Many extras including a Marathon hot water heater, radon mitigation system, 200 amp. panel, Ecobee thermostat and all rooms wired for high speed internet with Wiatel switching boxes included. 3 main floor bedrooms w\2 full baths and vaulted ceilings in LR, DR and kitchen. The walk out basement has a HUGE 863 sq. ft. family room w\separate TV area, computer nook, work shop and door to lower patio. a 14x13 office has closet bot no window. The 10x7 storage room has good heavy duty shelving. Another full bath #3 is off the FR. Plenty of room for a shed...
3 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $258,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deal, expected to close by this end of this year, is subject to regulatory approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and state regulators in New York and Virginia.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that Kelli Sue Thoma, 52, of Sioux City, lost control of her eastbound SUV at 8:24 a.m. at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.
An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.
Lee Rotatori was stabbed to death at a Council Bluffs motel in June of 1982. Almost 40 years later, the Council Bluffs Police Department has solved the case thanks to genetic genealogy.
It is pretty buzz-worthy when a hole-in-the-wall in the Woodbury County town of Moville (population: 1,687) is able to secure twice as many vo…
The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Mason City Police Department have each issued statements seeking the public's assistance in the disappearance of a Mason City man.
Let the record show that no ninjas, cyber or otherwise, could impact the result of the 2022 Siouxland's Choice Awards.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who pistol whipped a woman on two separate occasions has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a number of crimes.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will give Republicans’ response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, GOP leaders announced Tuesday. Past politicians to respond to the State of the Union include: Marco Rubio, Joe Kennedy III and Stacey Abrams.
In a statement released Tuesday night, the Sioux City school board said it would "announce more information about the district’s superintendent search as it gets underway."