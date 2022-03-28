3 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $155,000

This is a very quaint home inside with lots of 'built in' character. Seller wishes to sell AS IS. There is a built in china cabinet, a built in desk unit in the bedroom/den area. Also a built in dresser between a Jack and Jill styled bedroom. Lots of storage in the basement. The 3 seasoned porch has a knotty pine ceiling as well as a fireplace converted back to wood. Wood floors in a few of the rooms as well as carpet. Kitchen cupboards are older but very well maintained and match the wood characteristics of the rest of the home. Detached garage. Sellers prefer a June closing...