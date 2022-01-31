3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $106,000

Move in ready!! Clean & spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with enclosed front porch, fenced yard, deck and possible 2 car garage off the alley as it needs updates. Generous sized kitchen with tile flooring, pantry and all appliances included. The main level has a dedicated laundry\mud room. A concrete driveway provides off street parking for one vehicle. Unfinished basement provides ample storage. Furnace and air conditioner were updated in 2016, the shingles were replaced in 2017 and the water heater was new in 2021. Are you ready to move? All measurements are approximate..