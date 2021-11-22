 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $154,900

  • Updated
Welcome to this vintage 2 story home located across the street from Foster Park. Lots of charm with hardwood floorings, arched entries and woodworking. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath locations, a double stall garage, enclosed front porch, walk up attic, a partially finished lower level and more. Home is being sold as is, estate sale. All measurements are approximate.

