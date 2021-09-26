3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $174,500

This welcoming 3 bedroom home is nestled on a huge lot just one block from Foster Park. Lots of charm with beautiful woodwork, doors and crown molding. Open main level offers comfy living room, spacious dining area with deck access and a kitchen with a snack bar and all appliances included. Main floor master bedroom has been renovated to include a private shower bath and closet featuring stackable laundry area. Enjoy get togethers and evening BBQ's on the deck overlooking the large shaded yard. The upper level finished dormer offers lots of possibilities. The partially finished lower level includes a half bath, rec room, 2nd laundry hook ups and the possibility of a future bedroom with the addition of an egress window. Vinyl siding and windows, detached garage, gutter guards, lots of storage and more. Same owner for over 40 years!! All measurements per Assessor. Subject to seller finalizing a property rental..