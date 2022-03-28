 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $180,000

Step into this move in ready home and make it yours today!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is accommodating to a wide range of people and can fit the needs for a long time. Great hardwood floors throughout the home, a kitchen that is functional and cute, and a recent remodel in the basement make this home a must see!!!!

