3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $185,000

This home w/walkout basement sits on a low traffic street with a large beautiful lot with several shade trees. Open kitchen/living area with patio door to a deck overlooking backyard. Large laundry w/pantry/closet and door to deck & garage. 2 BR's, 2 baths on main, BR & bath in walkout basement with large family room and kitchenet. The backyard is large with shade trees, landscaping and a 8' x 12' storage shed. This home is sound and solid but does have a couple Handyman projects that need to be completed and the deck needs attention...