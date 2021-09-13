 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $194,500

Spacious ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, finished lower level, deck, fenced yard and a 30 x 30 garage. This home is conveniently located just blocks from Le Mars Community Middle and High School. Currently one of the main level bedrooms is being used as a laundry room. 2 additional bedrooms are easily possible in the lower level with the addition of 2 egress windows. Lots of great features including master suite with walk in closet and private bath, well appointed island kitchen which was recently remodeled, updated game and family room, radon mitigation system, firepit and more. Garage has a connected stairwell directly to the basement. Seller is offering a 14 month Home Protection plan from Home Warranty, Inc. Subject to sellers purchase of another property, currently pending. All measurements are approximate...

