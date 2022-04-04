Super maintained ranch style home offers 3-4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, attached double garage, fenced rear yard and a finished lower level. Large eat-in kitchen includes all appliances, peninsula snack bar, dining area and deck access. The lower level provides a huge family room, non-conforming 4th bedroom, bath, radon mitigation system and plenty of room for storage too. This home is clean and ready to move right in.
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $220,000
Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.
Sioux City Schools have chosen to hire an interim superintendent to allow time for community and district feedback during the search process. Superintendent Paul Gausman was selected last month as the new superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools.
Council members were slated to vote on second reading of an ordinance to rezone a 23.08-acre tract of land at 3650 Correctionville Road from agriculture to rural residential and suburban residential
UPDATED: Sioux City nursing home, cited for dozens of violations, being sued for $129,000 in unpaid fees
The nursing home has been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and has been subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines. According to state records, the company still owes $95,371 in federal fines.
Surveillance video showed White strike the man in the head with a bat while the other man stomped on the victim's head. The two then took the victim's backpack and hat.
UPDATED: Sioux City police still looking for suspect in Tuesday morning shooting, victim still recovering
Sioux City police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a teenager multiple times Tuesday morning on the city's near north side.
The 22-year-old was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.
Western Iowa farmers now have access to a lower-cost option to access fertilizer and export grains at the new “gateway to the world market.”
A Florida-based cold storage company has committed to constructing a 500,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park.
A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended indefinitely after the Iowa Supreme Court determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers due in Scott County District Court and then made misrepresentations to the court about what she had done.