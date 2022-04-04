 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $220,000

Super maintained ranch style home offers 3-4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, attached double garage, fenced rear yard and a finished lower level. Large eat-in kitchen includes all appliances, peninsula snack bar, dining area and deck access. The lower level provides a huge family room, non-conforming 4th bedroom, bath, radon mitigation system and plenty of room for storage too. This home is clean and ready to move right in.

