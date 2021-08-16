3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $245,000

Absolutely beautiful move in ready home!! Walking into the front door you will see the charm and character this home has to offer. With an abundance of windows throughout the main floor you will love the natural light. On the main floor you will find a large living room with an enclosed porch off the south side. From the the living room you can enter the kitchen. This kitchen is absolutely beautiful and perfect for a large family and for entertaining!! Off the kitchen is a good size foyer with built in lockers, and a door that takes you to the garage. Off the foyer is a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, laundry room and a full bathroom!! Rooms are great in size and 2 bedrooms even have double closets!! In the lower level you will find a large room for storage and another finished family room with a bar for all the family gatherings!! This home is close to down town, YMCA and the pool!!!!