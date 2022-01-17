 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $249,000

3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $249,000

Nice and spacious 3 bedroom ranch style home near Kluckholn Elementary School. This one owner home is south facing and offers a walkout lower level, open kitchen area, gas fireplace, 2 car garage, main floor laundry, deck, vinyl siding and more. Well cared for, clean and ready for quick occupancy. Sellers welcome inspection but are selling the property as is. All measurements are approximate..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News