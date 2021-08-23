3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $259,500

Spacious ranch style home located on quiet culdesac in Sunrise Addition. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom locations, main level laundry room, double attached garage, finished lower level and more. Unique stairway from garage to lower level provides convenience and opportunities. The large eat in kitchen is equipped with a snack bar area, built in desk, pantry and sliding door access to patio and rear yard firepit area. Includes radon mitigation system, most appliances, sprinkler system, gas fireplace, storage shed, sharp landscaping and plenty of lower level storage. All measurements are approximate. Note: Window in lower level bedroom may not fully qualify as an egress...