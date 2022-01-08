3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $299,000

Welcome to this turnkey ready home. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a newer neighborhood. Walking in you will find the open concept kitchen, dining, and living space you have been looking for with tons of natural light coming in. Heading into the kitchen you will see the rich looking dark cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Just off the dining area are the patio doors that lead out into a nice big backyard with a patio, storage shed on a cement pad, plus it is already fenced in which is perfect for the kids or pets. This home also has a 2 car garage that is insulated, sheet rocked, and painted. The basement is a perfect blank canvas that already has 2 large egress windows for possibly 2 more bedrooms and plumbed for another bathroom. The foundation walls are all framed in and ready to be finished off to whatever suits your imagination. This home has been so well taken care of, it still looks new!! All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer...