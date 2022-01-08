Welcome to this turnkey ready home. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a newer neighborhood. Walking in you will find the open concept kitchen, dining, and living space you have been looking for with tons of natural light coming in. Heading into the kitchen you will see the rich looking dark cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Just off the dining area are the patio doors that lead out into a nice big backyard with a patio, storage shed on a cement pad, plus it is already fenced in which is perfect for the kids or pets. This home also has a 2 car garage that is insulated, sheet rocked, and painted. The basement is a perfect blank canvas that already has 2 large egress windows for possibly 2 more bedrooms and plumbed for another bathroom. The foundation walls are all framed in and ready to be finished off to whatever suits your imagination. This home has been so well taken care of, it still looks new!! All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer...
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $299,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES — When Iowa state lawmakers gathered for a special session this past fall to approve new political boundaries for the next decade, …
LOS ANGELES – You won’t catch Arthur Duncan badmouthing Lawrence Welk.
Before Judge Tod Deck
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who decided to ring in the new year by firing gunshots into the air wound up jailed on gun charges.
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after being hired as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney 10 years ago, Jacklyn Fox identified areas in which she belie…
SIOUX FALLS — The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to hi…
SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman is asking the Sioux City Council to rezone property just west of North High School so that he can develop it.
P.J. Vaske claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game, according to a statement from the Iowa Lottery.
FORDYCE, Neb. -- Therapists will tell you that a key to recovering from a traumatic injury is a positive attitude and motivation to work hard …
METRO FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler makes smooth transition to Morningside
SIOUX CITY — Ellie Gengler knew her high school experience was going to prepare her for college.