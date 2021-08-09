1 Owner, move-in ready, 3BR/3BA, 1-1/2 story home on large corner lot in SE LeMars. Great appeal from the curb too! Major recent improvements done in 2017 include: New Ruud furnace, new Rheem Central Air, new Cambria Quartz countertops & sink in the kitchen, along with a new refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The 3 bathrooms were also updated with new flooring, sinks, and vanity tops. The entryway and the dining area are complemented with hardwood flooring and the living room has a gas fireplace. The mostly unfinished basement has lots of possibilities and is plumbed for adding a bathroom. Work benches, gun safe and more go with the sale as well as a couple of additional refrigerator/freezers in the basement and garage. The beautiful corner lot has a sprinkling system and a storage shed/dog kennel as well as an area for a garden. The hot tub is also included and worked when last used but has not been used for several years. With the exception of a few items, the furniture is negotiable. All measurements should be verified.
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $299,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday touted the largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City history, calling it the type of h…
SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Area Education Agency has purchased a new office building in Sioux City that officials say offers more efficient and m…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and setting fire to a pile of her clothes.
OKOBOJI, Iowa -- John Grosvenor spends about nine hours a day, seven days a week, leading fishing expeditions on the Iowa Great Lakes during t…
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- More than a dozen years ago, the Iowa Department of Transportation opened up a borrow pit just outside the Sioux City limits to …
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- An Omaha man drowned Wednesday in East Lake Okoboji after rescuing his son. Emergency personnel responded at 11:26 a.m. t…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
SIOUX CITY -- Duane Hoffmeyer was well into his career as a general practice attorney in Sioux City when a member of the commission that inter…