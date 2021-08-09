3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $299,500

1 Owner, move-in ready, 3BR/3BA, 1-1/2 story home on large corner lot in SE LeMars. Great appeal from the curb too! Major recent improvements done in 2017 include: New Ruud furnace, new Rheem Central Air, new Cambria Quartz countertops & sink in the kitchen, along with a new refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The 3 bathrooms were also updated with new flooring, sinks, and vanity tops. The entryway and the dining area are complemented with hardwood flooring and the living room has a gas fireplace. The mostly unfinished basement has lots of possibilities and is plumbed for adding a bathroom. Work benches, gun safe and more go with the sale as well as a couple of additional refrigerator/freezers in the basement and garage. The beautiful corner lot has a sprinkling system and a storage shed/dog kennel as well as an area for a garden. The hot tub is also included and worked when last used but has not been used for several years. With the exception of a few items, the furniture is negotiable. All measurements should be verified.