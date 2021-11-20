3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $310,000

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept and lots of light. Located in a newly developed area with a great neighborhood that has both families with kids and retirees. Built in 2017 this home has been so well cared for it looks like was built this year. Basement has 2 large egress windows and is all framed in and ready to be finished off. Beautiful yard in front and back. Backyard is fenced in with a storage shed. Closing needs to be after the 1st of the year Walk in and start enjoying the comfort of your new home!!!