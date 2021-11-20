Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept and lots of light. Located in a newly developed area with a great neighborhood that has both families with kids and retirees. Built in 2017 this home has been so well cared for it looks like was built this year. Basement has 2 large egress windows and is all framed in and ready to be finished off. Beautiful yard in front and back. Backyard is fenced in with a storage shed. Closing needs to be after the 1st of the year Walk in and start enjoying the comfort of your new home!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to court documents, Henry did not report her employment on re-certification documents when her income surpassed the income limits for eligibility for her household's size.
"First Time Fixer" showcases first-time renovators as they build the home of their dreams.
A Sioux City woman was arrested early Saturday and charged with causing thousands of dollars of damage to vehicles parked at a Sioux City fire station
Before Judge Roger Sailer
He is on parole for a felony drug conviction.
Ponca man arrested as part of a multi-state human trafficking operation, indicted in federal court on Tuesday
South Sioux City police officers arrested him and five others in August in connection with Operation United Front
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A woman and a young child suffered fatal injuries, and several other people were injured, in a Saturday morning crash nor…
Max Carroll bought his winning ticket at Court Street Tavern, 2106 Court St.
Steve Nelson, of Nelson Commercial Construction, plans to construct a three-story, climate-controlled, indoor self-storage facility and five two-unit, single-story buildings.
Red Tag Placard in Documents also city is requiring foundation repairs, See Daryl Bullock for additional info. $10,000 bond is required by the…