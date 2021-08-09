3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $335,000

MOVE IN READY~ Stunning, gorgeous HOME! Walking through the doors of this 3/4 bedroom, 4 bath, home is the most inviting space! Kitchen has cambria countertops, commercial oven, newer cabinets with main floor laundry room and completely updated 3/4 bathroom off kitchen. Large dining room with a the most exquisite built in hutch, wood flooring and again the windows let in amazing light! 2nd story has master suite with walk-in closet, granite vanity and lovely lighting. 2 more bedrooms, completely redone bathroom with double granite vanity. The fully finished basement has one room with a full mirrored wall for your workouts/dance/yoga, a family room that could be a nonconforming bedroom, to die for bathroom with a steam shower, heated floors, granite vanity and large closet. Enjoy evenings on the backyard patio in outdoor heaven with the most amazing flowers gardens and spacious yard. New siding and painting of the shakes will be completed in October.