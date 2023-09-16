This 3 bedroom ranch style home is nearing its completion date!! The property offers 3 bedrooms on the main floor, a full bathroom along with a primary bathroom, and main floor laundry. The walkout basement is unfinished but could easily be done for an additional cost...
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $345,000
