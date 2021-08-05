This home is currently being built and will be finished soon. There is plenty of time to make custom changes in this home to fit your needs. This open concept offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main floor. The master has a large private bathroom with walk in tile shower and soaker tub, double vanity and access to large walk in closet. This open concept home with a gas fireplace in the living room, and huge kitchen island will give you plenty of space. The back covered patio is will wonderful for entertaining. This is a beautiful lot with privacy to the back of the home. The large basement will be unfinished but has tons of potential. 3,500.00 allowance for kitchen appliances. The walls of this build will be 2x6, including more insulation giving you a more efficient and quiet home...
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $360,000
