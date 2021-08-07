Welcome to 1911 1st Ave. SE in the newest KNS development. This home is estimated to be completed in summer of 2021 and offers three bedrooms and two full baths. The large master bedroom has an accompanying walk in closet and master bathroom that features tile floors, walk in tile shower and double vanity. This home also offers a custom kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, a spacious walk in pantry, and access to the back deck for entertaining. This property qualifies for the $75,000 tax abatement. Be one of the first to move into a custom built home in Le Mars' newest development. All room sizes are approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday touted the largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City history, calling it the type of h…
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Area Education Agency has purchased a new office building in Sioux City that officials say offers more efficient and m…
OKOBOJI, Iowa -- John Grosvenor spends about nine hours a day, seven days a week, leading fishing expeditions on the Iowa Great Lakes during t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and setting fire to a pile of her clothes.
- Updated
COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- An Omaha man drowned Wednesday in East Lake Okoboji after rescuing his son. Emergency personnel responded at 11:26 a.m. t…