3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $375,000
*TO BE BUILT*. ****ALL SALE PRICES HAVE CHANGED due to increasing construction material costs PRICES will be recalculated at the time of construction.**** JMACS Construction will build to suit. Get in on the ground floor. Help make decisions like cabinets, counter tops, flooring and more. Watch your next home as it is being built. See the quality and craftmanship as the stack of materials becomes your new home. This home will qualify for the city offered $75,000 tax abatement program. A turn around or circle driveway means never having to back onto 12th street. This building sight/lot is also suited for a duplex location.

