Welcome to 1911 1st Ave. SE in the newest KNS development. This home is estimated to be completed in summer of 2021 and offers three bedrooms and two full baths. The large master bedroom has an accompanying walk in closet and master bathroom that features tile floors, walk in tile shower and double vanity. This home also offers a custom kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, a spacious walk in pantry, and access to the back deck for entertaining. This property qualifies for the $75,000 tax abatement. Be one of the first to move into a custom built home in Le Mars' newest development. All room sizes are approximate..
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $379,000
