This home is currently being built and will be finished soon. There is plenty of time to make custom changes in this home to fit your needs. This open concept offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main floor. The master has a large private bathroom with walk in tile shower and soaker tub, double vanity and access to large walk in closet. This open concept home with a gas fireplace in the living room, and huge kitchen island will give you plenty of space. The back covered patio is will wonderful for entertaining. This is a beautiful lot with privacy to the back of the home. The large basement will be unfinished but has tons of potential. 3,500.00 allowance for kitchen appliances. The walls of this build will be 2x6, including more insulation giving you a more efficient and quiet home..
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fra…
DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may b…
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after their small plane crashed Monday near Kingsley.