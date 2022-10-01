3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $389,000

This brand new townhome has loads of space and beautiful views. With over 1700 sq. ft. on the main floor this home has room for all family gatherings!! On the main floor you will find an open concept with kitchen, dining, and living room. Off the dining area you have a bonus 4 seasons room that has endless possibilities. The primary bedroom is great in size, has a walk~in closet and a walk in tile shower. The main floor also offers another bedroom along with a full bathroom and main floor laundry off the garage. In the lower level you will find a HUGE family room along with a 3rd bedroom and another full bath. The views on the back deck are breath taking. Perfect for early morning coffees or a late night cap to end your day..