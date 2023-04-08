This brand new townhome has loads of space and beautiful views. With over 1700 sq. ft. on the main floor this home has room for all gatherings!! On the main floor you will find an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Off the dining area you have a bonus 4 seasons room that has endless possibilities. The primary bedroom is great in size, has a walk~in closet and walk in shower. The main floor also offers a 2nd bedroom along with a full bathroom and main floor laundry off the garage. In the lower level you will find a HUGE 2nd living room along with a 3rd bedroom and another full bath. The views on the back deck are breathtaking. Perfect for early morning coffees or a late night cap to end your day. Not to mention curling up to the fireplace on those cold winter nights!! This home is so close to completion you can feel it!! With only 2~3 weeks left for final touches this home is ready for its new buyers!!!