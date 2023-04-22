Close to finishing, this beautiful new build is ready to be called a home!! This ranch style property has 3 bedrooms on the main floor. 2 bedrooms are located on the South end of the property along with a full sized bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is the primary bedroom and is located on the North end of the property and has a large walk~in closet, beautiful tile shower and equipped with a large double vanity. The main floor kitchen, dining, and living room is all open concept with an abundance of light. Sliders off the dining area that lead out to a large covered patio. The lower level of this property is currently unfinished but is framed for another bathroom, 3 more bedrooms or office however one would like to finish. An extremely large 2nd living room is also framed in the basement. Basement finish is NOT included in the list price. Pricing available upon request. Home is being sold with SOD and sprinkler system...
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $398,000
