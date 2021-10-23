3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $399,000

New construction home to be completed May/June 2022. Open concept floor plan with private master suite separated from 2 remaining bedrooms by the living spaces of the kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen will have granite counters for an updated look. A walk in pantry and laundry room is conveniently located between the 3 stall garage and kitchen for easy access. The living room will have a gas fireplace and natural light from the windows and doors facing the back of the home. Enjoy time on your covered patio with neighbors and friends, but the south facing driveway will be a bonus when the sun helps melt the snow before you get out the snowblower. Exterior finishes to include LP Smart Siding, sprinkler system and sod. This home will qualify for the $75,000 tax abatement program. Taxes to be determined when the home is fully assessed. Basement is unfinished but builder is willing to finish for additional fee. $5000 allowance for kitchen appliances is included with purchase price.