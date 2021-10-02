3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $419,000

Enjoy beautiful views of the countryside from this custom built ranch home nestled on nearly a half acre, just outside of town. Open design with island kitchen, a beautiful owner's suite, oversized 3 stall garage and finished lower level with wet bar. Additional features include a partially covered deck, main floor laundry, heated garage with basement stairwell and a lush landscape including a new stone patio and walkway by Campbells Lawn & Landscape. Rainbird sprinkler and radon reduction systems are already installed. Why build? You can move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home! 2 x 6 exterior wall construction and Lite Form Foundation. This home is part of the City of Le Mars $75K tax Exemption program and offers City utility services. All measurements are approximate.