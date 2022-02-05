3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $425,000

Looking for a newly built home in the coveted Dogwood 2nd Addition? Here it is!! This home features three bedrooms on the main floor, a half bath, a full bath near the two bedrooms, and a walk in master bath featuring walk in tile shower, tile floor, double vanity, and access to spacious walk in closet. The spacious kitchen has nice open flow to dining room, living room and attached deck. Plans for the kitchen are custom built cabinetry and granite tops along with seating options around the island or in the dining room. This is a walk out basement floor plan on the very last lot available in the second addition. Construction will be started very soon!! Schedule your showing or reach out for building progress details. Buyer can select all finishes at this point in the process.**Basement is not completed at this price, but can be for an additional cost** Agent is owner/builder...