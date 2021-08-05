3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $425,000

Welcome to 531 Dogwood Dr. SE in Le Mars. This new construction home will be ready for it's owner fall 2021. With nearly 2000 sq. ft. on the main floor this ranch style home will feature three bedrooms along with 2.5 bathrooms, custom built cabinetry and granite tops throughout. Kitchen features eat in capabilities at the island and in dining area. There is also a walk in pantry off the kitchen as well. for extra storage. Master bathroom will have a double vanity, tile floor and walk in tile shower. Master closet will be very spacious and has access to laundry room. Buyer is able to pick all finishes at this point. Construction has begun. Contact agent for construction progress updates. Agent is owner/builder.