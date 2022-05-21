 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $450,000

Still like new, barely lived in!!! This top of the line 3BR/2.5BA home is custom designed by the owner. The designer choices in this home set it apart from every other house in the neighborhood and is set up for entertaining. The main level features 9ft vaulted ceilings in living area w/ gas fireplace, office, chefs kitchen w/ Knotty Alder kitchen cabinets with hidden pantry (made by Whiskey Creek), beautiful granite counters, gas cooktop with kettle faucet, and black matte appliances and all custom designed solid doors throughout the home. Large master bedroom, w/ walk in closet, and beautiful master bath, which boasts a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. And a Large 3 stall garage, with water hose spigot. The open concept lower level features 2 nice size bedrooms, living area, full bath, and an area that is plumbed for a wet bar. The seller owns the lot next to the home and would prefer to sell the 2 parcels as a package if the buyer is interested, asking 39k for the lot. Don`t let this one get away, this is a must see property!!!!

