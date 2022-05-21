Still like new, barely lived in!!! This top of the line 3BR/2.5BA home is custom designed by the owner. The designer choices in this home set it apart from every other house in the neighborhood and is set up for entertaining. The main level features 9ft vaulted ceilings in living area w/ gas fireplace, office, chefs kitchen w/ Knotty Alder kitchen cabinets with hidden pantry (made by Whiskey Creek), beautiful granite counters, gas cooktop with kettle faucet, and black matte appliances and all custom designed solid doors throughout the home. Large master bedroom, w/ walk in closet, and beautiful master bath, which boasts a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. And a Large 3 stall garage, with water hose spigot. The open concept lower level features 2 nice size bedrooms, living area, full bath, and an area that is plumbed for a wet bar. The seller owns the lot next to the home and would prefer to sell the 2 parcels as a package if the buyer is interested, asking 39k for the lot. Don`t let this one get away, this is a must see property!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman intends to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail cent…
Teachers describe chaos and feeling unsafe — and many are telling families and fellow teachers to avoid the district.
DES MOINES — In recent years, the Iowa Legislature has opened the door to medical marijuana but kept it closed on attempts to ease restriction…
"We failed as a board," one member, Monique Scarlett, said.
Mueller said the units, which resemble big ATM machines, will initially be placed in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard. He said the kiosks will be moved around to "trouble spots" throughout the city.
Strand made the same finding in the other six lawsuits, which included allegations that Sheehan, Reynolds and the state of Iowa waged war against her.
Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:
Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Explorers owner John Roost has repeatedly urged the city to replace all 3,070 plastic seats in Lewis & Clark Park, saying their deteriorating condition presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city.
An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone in their cages to die is among the Iowans listed in a list of the nation’s 100 worst dog breeders.