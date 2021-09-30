 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $69,900

3 BR, 1 Bath 2 Story. In 2019 new HVAC system ~ Furnace & Central Air Conditioning. House has been used as a Rental Property for Several Years. Newly Painted Ext. needs some replacement boards on North & South corners. Shingles replaced 2014. Alley access, Block\Brick Foundation. BROKER OWNED.

