3 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook Lake - $340,000

Welcome to Lake Life Living!! Just one street and minutes away from majestic McCook Lake!! This 2017, 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has a fully fenced backyard with extended patio perfect for entertaining after a day of boating!! Lots of natural lighting with one touch bamboo shades. Open concept design features interlocking, hardwood floors throughout and truly makes this home a gem. Living room flows into dining room which has sliders to the back yard. Kitchen sends out modern vibes with open upper shelving, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, soft close drawers, gas range and subway tiled backsplash. Center island/breakfast bar has butcher block top and built in microwave cabinet. Great tiled laundry/mudroom has built in coat/shoe cubby. Pocket door ties together your 2 car attached garage and kitchen area. Master en~suite has walk in closet and large tiled bath with quartz counter tops and trendy, gold faucets. Main floor also features 2 good sized bedrooms, each with double closets. Guest bath has tile flooring, quartz counter tops and gold accents. Basement is all set for your personal touch. Make it be whatever you envision!! Plumbed for 3rd bathroom and features an egress window for your 4th bedroom. NEW sprinkler system summer 2022. NEW water heater 2020. Furnace has built in humidifier for those dry winter days. This one is priced to SELL!! What are you waiting for? It's time to come HOME!!!!