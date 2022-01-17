Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch on a large lot in Merrill. The home features a great floor plan with a good sized living room open to a large eat in kitchen and dining area, 3 bedrooms on main, main floor laundry, and a full, finished basement!! Much of the paint and carpet have been redone, there's vinyl siding and a newer roof. The large lot is all fenced and there is a good sized 2 stall garage!! Lots of house for the money!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Merrill - $179,950
