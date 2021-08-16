3 Bedroom Home in Merrill - $251,000

Enjoy small town living in this move in ready raised ranch located in Merrill. Private backyard with established trees, new fire pit, shed and dog kennel. 3 bedrooms all on one level with an oversized master that includes a walk in closet, master bathroom with jetted tub, shower and double vanity. Large living room off the kitchen and dining room with 2 more family rooms finished in the lower level with fireplace, bar and pool table to entertain!! Basement is fully finished and also has 1\2 bath, as well as a spare room that can be used for an office or workout room..